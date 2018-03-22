KDKA-TVDAYTONA BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Dickerson Community Center, Ralph Robinson Gymnasium on October 29, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Clinton continues to campaign against her Republican opponent Donald Trump as the FBI announced it was reopening the investigtion […]
NewsRadio 1020 KDKADAYTONA BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Dickerson Community Center, Ralph Robinson Gymnasium on October 29, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Clinton continues to campaign against her Republican opponent Donald Trump as the FBI announced it was reopening the investigtion […]
93-7 The FanDAYTONA BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Dickerson Community Center, Ralph Robinson Gymnasium on October 29, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Clinton continues to campaign against her Republican opponent Donald Trump as the FBI announced it was reopening the investigtion […]
CW PittsburghDAYTONA BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 29: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Dickerson Community Center, Ralph Robinson Gymnasium on October 29, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Clinton continues to campaign against her Republican opponent Donald Trump as the FBI announced it was reopening the investigtion […]
WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Donald Trump, John Dowd, Russia Probe

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.

Dowd says he “loves the president” and wishes him well.

Another Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd’s departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team – former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch