PITTSBURGH (AP) – Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and simple assault on police officers who responded to a domestic dispute at his Pittsburgh home in 2016.

The 42-year-old boxer was sentenced Thursday to time served and probation.

Spadafora also was accused of stabbing his brother and kicking his mother during the dispute, but those charges were dropped.

Authorities have said Spadafora challenged the officers to fight, tried to push one down the stairs and spit on another. He was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody.

Spadafora’s lawyer said his client was extremely intoxicated at the time but has since completed rehab and is staying sober.

Spadafora won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 but surrendered the title in 2003.

