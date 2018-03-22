FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
OVERBROOK (KDKA) – A mother is facing charges after her toddler was found wandering outside in the snow while barely wearing any clothes.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Maytide Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A couple saw a 2-year-old girl on the sidewalk only wearing a shirt. The couple asked the girl where she lived and the child pointed to a home nearby.

The door to the home was open and the child walked back inside as police were called.

When officers arrived, they found deplorable conditions in the home, including torn furniture with soiled diapers and food scattered about the living room and kitchen.

Officers went upstairs and found two 18-month-old twin boys in a bedroom. No adults were home at the time.

Shortly after police arrived, the mother of all three kids, Jaeling Williams, returned home.

Williams told police she had gone to the store to get a special formula for the twins. She also stated she was only gone for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Williams was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Meanwhile, family members were called to the home to take custody of the children.

