PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is out with their newest beverage: the “Crystal Ball Frappuccino.”

The coffee giant says the drink starts with a crème-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles that create an enchanting marbling effect.

Then, the magic happens.

“The peach-flavored whipped cream is sprinkled with one of three colored candy gems, each color signifying a different fortune in vivid blue, green and purple. Only the fates can decide which color is revealed – the customer will not know which color of candy gem will top the beverage,” Starbucks says.

The drink is only available March 22-26, while supplies last.

