PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks is out with their newest beverage: the “Crystal Ball Frappuccino.”

The coffee giant says the drink starts with a crème-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor and turquoise sparkles that create an enchanting marbling effect.

Then, the magic happens.

Gaze deep within our crystal ba…OMG it's a Frappuccino now! #CrystalBallFrappuccino ✨🔮 (Available in the US, Canada & Mexico while the magic lasts). pic.twitter.com/bYCFaeLwEO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 22, 2018

“The peach-flavored whipped cream is sprinkled with one of three colored candy gems, each color signifying a different fortune in vivid blue, green and purple. Only the fates can decide which color is revealed – the customer will not know which color of candy gem will top the beverage,” Starbucks says.

The drink is only available March 22-26, while supplies last.