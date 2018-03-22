FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – What’s a sure fire way to fail your driving test? Smash your vehicle through the license center building.

That’s what happened to a 17-year-old from Monticello Wednesday afternoon. The teen, starting her behind-the-wheel test, had her vehicle in drive instead of reverse, hit the accelerator and smashed into the Buffalo driver’s license exam station. The incident happened at about 2 p.m.

license center crash1 Teen Crashes Into License Center Building During Driving Test

(Photo Courtesy: WCCO)

The building is part of a strip mall on 1st Avenue South in Buffalo. The driver was not injured and the license examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The teenager won’t be charged.

Authorities say nobody inside the building was injured, but the building sustained significant damage.

