HOUSTON (KDKA) — A group of police vehicles pursued a driver at a snail’s pace from Baytown, Texas, into Houston on Thursday morning.

It didn’t look like your usual police chase as the vehicles crawled along the interstate.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU, police were following a man accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend or wife. Police believed the suspect could be armed, so they were cautious to approach his vehicle.

WATCH:

 

The suspect, who had at least one flat tire on his vehicle, drove in circles and maintained his distance from police for about an hour and a half.

Eventually, police boxed in the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him out. KHOU reports he was placed on a gurney and taken away in an ambulance.

