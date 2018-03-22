FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Charles Lazarus, Toys R Us

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CNN Money) — Charles Lazarus, who founded Toys “R” Us 70 years ago, died Monday, a week after the company announced it will be forced to shut down its U.S. operations.

Lazarus, 94, no longer had any ownership position in the chain. He started the company as a 25-year old in 1948, anticipating that the post-war baby boom would create demand for baby supplies and toys. He stayed on as CEO until 1994.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch