HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Hampton Township.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. along Duncan Avenue.

According to Allegheny County Police, road crews were filling potholes along the roadway when a 19-year-old woman didn’t notice three cars were stopped waiting for a flagger to allow them to pass.

Police say the young woman failed to notice the stoppage, and collided with them.

A 61-year-old woman was injured in the crash and later died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

The teen driver is expected to be charged.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

