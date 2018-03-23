FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Jonathan Held, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Agents with the state attorney general’s office raided the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

As part of the raid, agents seized several computers, files and other items.

As they arrived, the chief deputy allegedly locked her officer door and fled the building. Later, she returned and was escorted to another part of the building for questioning. She was not placed in handcuffs.

sheriffs office raid Agents Raid Westmoreland County Sheriffs Office, Seize Computers & Files

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This raid is part of an ongoing investigation regarding the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Jonathan Held is accused of using several sheriff’s office employees to help in his 2015 re-election campaign. And, the Pennsylvania Attorney General says the staffers did political work for Held while they were supposed to be on the job.

Last week, he was ordered to stand trial in the case.

