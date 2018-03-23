FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Ralph Iannotti
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were taken into custody during a drug bust at a home on Friday in Washington County.

Police officers from local several police departments and members of the Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force raided a home on on North Main Street in Chartiers Township.

Vashaun Wright and Alyssa Adkins, both 28, were taken into custody.

vashaun wright alyssa adkins Police Arrest 2, Confiscate Drugs, Guns, Money During Chartiers Twp. Raid

(Source: Washington County District Attorney’s Office)

Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone said, “We recovered 50 bricks of suspected opioids. We suspect, at this time, it was heroin and fentanyl.”

He said they also confiscated “three firearms that were loaded, one was stolen, and $25,000 in cash.”

A large amount of packaging materials were also found in the home. And, the explanation for that seems pretty seems clear.

“From the appearance of the evidence, it looks like these folks were packaging the opioids for sale in Washington County, so,it’s a good hit,” Vittone said.

Wright and Adkins, now in the Washington County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail apiece, were relatively new to the neighborhood where they were arrested, but police said they were familiar with the couple.

Chartiers Township Police Chief James Horvath told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “We knew Adkins. I’m sad to say she was a local resident; unfortunately, she went the other way.

Iannotti: “Did they live at that house a long time?”

Chief Horvath: “No, they didn’t, so I’m glad we were able to get them out of the neighborhood real quick.”

