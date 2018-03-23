Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Riley

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Riley is a beautiful English Spot who is looking for a loving home. Riley lived with another rabbit before coming to Animal Friends, so he would do well with another companion. Riley tends to be a bit shy and is easily startled, so she is looking for a calm family who have the time to get to know her. She is also a talker and will always let you know just what she is thinking! She’ll let you know what toys she likes and how she’d like her room to be arranged. This strong-minded lady would love a family who will let her get used to her new surroundings and welcome her great personality. If Riley sounds like the bunny to add to your home, come to Animal Friends today!

To find out more about how to adopt Riley, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Amelia

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I’m Amelia! I was found abandoned at a local gas station. I’m very friendly but have an independent nature. I love to play and explore. I have free reign in the cat room at the shelter and get along with other cats once I get to know them. I would love to have a family of my own, so for more information, or to meet me, please contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Amelia, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Eli

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Eli is on the lookout for a new home! This cutie pie was found as a stray in Arnold and is estimated to be around 1-year-old.

When Eli was brought to Animal Protectors, he had wounds on his ears that weren’t healing. Because of this, he had to wear an E-collar (“cone of shame”) for a week. Now he is able to be without it, but we are still closely monitoring him to make sure that the wounds don’t open back up.

Eli is the definition of a “good boy.” He is a sweetheart and is friendly to everyone he meets. He doesn’t seem to mind other dogs (although a meet and greet is required) and has been tested with cats. Although he did want to play with the kitties in our care, no aggression was shown.

Eli loves to go for walks and will patiently sit and wait while his leash is hooked up. He can pull a bit when he is excited, but once he calms down he walks very well. This is one dog that is eager to learn and will make someone a great pet!

To find out more about how to adopt Eli, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

