FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year’s Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

The Harris County district attorney’s office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

Authorities say Bennett was a spectator at the game in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately after the game to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time. Prosecutors say he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch