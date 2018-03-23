FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Officer Brian Shaw, Trooper Michael Stewart

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper from Latrobe and a New Kensington police officer are among the law enforcement officials who will be added to the fallen officers memorial in Washington D.C. this month.

The names of 360 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be engraved in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Trooper Michael Stewart and Officer Brian Shaw are among those who will be added.

Stewart, of Latrobe, was killed in Ligonier Township in July 2017 when he crashed into a garbage truck while he was on a routine patrol with his partner.

state trooper michael stewart Trooper Stewart, Officer Shaw To Be Added To National Fallen Officers Memorial

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Shaw was fatally shot in November 2017 during a foot chase after a traffic stop. Rahmael Sal Holt is accused of shooting Shaw during the chase.

officer brian shaw Trooper Stewart, Officer Shaw To Be Added To National Fallen Officers Memorial

Photo Courtesy: Steven Matto

A number of other Pennsylvania law enforcement officers will also be added to the memorial this year, including officers who were killed back in the 1800s.

A formal dedication for the newly added officers will be held at a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in May.

All 360 names can be found at LawMemorial.org/2018RollCall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch