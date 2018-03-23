Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper from Latrobe and a New Kensington police officer are among the law enforcement officials who will be added to the fallen officers memorial in Washington D.C. this month.

The names of 360 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be engraved in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Trooper Michael Stewart and Officer Brian Shaw are among those who will be added.

Stewart, of Latrobe, was killed in Ligonier Township in July 2017 when he crashed into a garbage truck while he was on a routine patrol with his partner.

Shaw was fatally shot in November 2017 during a foot chase after a traffic stop. Rahmael Sal Holt is accused of shooting Shaw during the chase.

A number of other Pennsylvania law enforcement officers will also be added to the memorial this year, including officers who were killed back in the 1800s.

A formal dedication for the newly added officers will be held at a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in May.

All 360 names can be found at LawMemorial.org/2018RollCall.