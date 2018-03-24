Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

West Homestead (KDKA) — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he pushed an 83-year-old man down a flight of stairs in West Homestead.

According to a release from Pittsburgh Police, Dominick Anacola, 57, was arrested for homicide after they say he pushed Walter Smith, 83, of West Homestead, down a flight of stairs at the 300 block of West 7th St.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 4:52 a.m. after 911 calls about an unconscious male. They found Smith at the bottom of the stairs with a head trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the homicide unit determined during their investigation that Anacola had struck the victim on the head and pushed him down the stairs.

Anacola was arrested and charged with homicide. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

This case is under investigation by the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.