NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Authorities arrested a man and seized drugs, guns and cash from a New Castle home Friday.

New Castle Police say they conducted an investigation after they had received numerous complaints of suspected drug traffic at a home in the 900 block of Warren Avenue.

When authorities searched the home, they found a revolver and a semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen.

They also found, heroin, crack cocaine, two digital scales with drug residue, drug paraphernalia and $1,551 in cash.

As a result, 26-year-old Maurice Perkins has been charged with multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver, and receiving stolen property.

Police say Perkins also had an outstanding warrant for simple assault and domestic violence.

Perkins was placed in the Lawrence County Jail.