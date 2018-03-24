Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A car and foot chase ended with a New Castle Police K9 catching up to a wanted man Saturday.

According to New Castle Police, a patrol officer was near Long Avenue when he spotted 29-year-old Deonte Adams Jr., who was wanted on felony drug warrants, in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Nathan Stokes, sped off. Police pursued the vehicle through multiple streets and alleys until the vehicle stopped in a driveway on Acorn Street.

Adams then got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were able to take Stokes into custody.

Officers checked the area with New Castle Police K9 “Champ” and eventually found Adams near Hazen Street.

Adams attempted to run, but Champ chased him down and bit Adams on the leg.

Adams was arrested on felony drug warrants and is facing additional charges of flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest.

Stokes is being charged with fleeing and eluding, hindering the apprehension, and other traffic-related charges.