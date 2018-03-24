FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Harvard Law School, Malcolm Jenkins, NFL, NFL Players Coalition, Social Injustice

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins says NFL players using their platform to discuss social injustice will encourage other athletes to get involved in issues affecting their communities.

Jenkins and other members of the Players Coalition spoke Friday during an event at Harvard Law School. The Players Coalition is a group of NFL athletes advocating for changes to further social and racial equality.

Jenkins said the Players Coalition was created to provide a “safe space” for athletes to take on issues they care about. He says it eventually will become normal to have players on every team who are “speaking up.”

The event comes on the heels of an NFL season marked by controversy over protests during the national anthem to draw attention to issues such as police brutality.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    March 24, 2018 at 8:29 AM

    Start by using condoms.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch