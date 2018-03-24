FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Andrew Grimm, Carlisle, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Jake Shaw, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Investigators say no charges will be filed against an Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot a news photographer setting up to photograph a traffic stop.

“I’m Sorry, Brother” Ohio Officer Apologizes For Shooting News Photographer

Clark County Deputy Jacob Shaw said he mistook photographer Andrew Grimm’s camera for a gun when he shot him twice, once in the side and once in the shoulder, last year in New Carlisle, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Columbus.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokeswoman said Friday that grand jurors didn’t find sufficient evidence to justify charging Shaw.

A message was left with the attorney representing Grimm, who works for a weekly newspapers group.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an administrative review.

A federal lawsuit filed by Grimm claims Shaw used excessive force and violated his civil rights.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch