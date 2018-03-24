Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA) — The Riverhounds opened their 2018 season Saturday night against expansion Nashville SC with a scoreless draw in front of a crowd of over 18,000 in Tennessee.

Both teams had scoring opportunities, though Pittsburgh had the better of the chances to win the match and outshout the hosts 13-6.

Early in the second half, Hounds midfielder Christiano Francois made a nice run down the right side and played a give and go with forward Romeo Parkes. Francois fired a shot from in close range that beat Nashville goalkeeper Matt Pickens but struck the post.

In the 62 minute, Francois sent in a cross from the right side that found Kevin Kerr in the box, the Scottish midfielder connected with a strong header that forced a good save from Matt Pickens.

Nashville’s best opportunity to win the game came from a corner kick in the 78th minute and a shot from former Riverhound Lebo Moloto.

Moloto volleyed the corner and the shot appeared to be going in to the net but was cleared off the line by Pittsburgh defender Tobi Adewole.

The game would end 0-0 and the Hounds would earn their first road shutout to open the season since 2013 when the also played to a goalless draw in Richmond.

It was a good debut for new Hounds coach Bob Lilley, who has a reputation for building a strong defense.

The Riverhounds return to Pittsburgh for their home opener on March 31 against Penn FC from Harrisburg, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.