Allegheny County, Crash, Ross Township, Thompson Run Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police were called to a reported two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Ross Township.

The accident happened on Thompson Run Road at Radcliff Drive.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but injuries were reported.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

It also shut down Thompson Run Road at Babcock Boulevard and Vilsack Road into the early morning hours of Saturday while officials did an investigation and cleared the scene.

