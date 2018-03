Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

South Side (KDKA) — A suspect is under arrest in the South Side Slopes shooting homicide death of Shawn Brandon.

According to a release from Pittsburgh Police, Amasa Lamont Camp, 21, was arrested Friday. He faces homicide and firearms charges.

Shawn Brandon was shot Monday, Mar 19, along Marengo Street and Esop Way. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

