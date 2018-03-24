Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — Family members are searching for a young man who went missing in Plum more than a year ago.

Matthew Sheets says his brother, 20-year-old Zackery Sheets, was last seen on Feb. 19, 2017.

He said before he went missing, his brother had fallen into “bad groups of friends.”

Their father said Zackery left his cigarettes and his cell phone behind the night he went missing.

“The night that he left, he was just supposed to go to the store, meet up with some friends, not exactly sure what it entailed,” he said. “We got a phone call the next morning that he had never returned home to where he was living in Plum Borough and nobody had any idea where he was.”

Zackery was last seen near his house. If you have any information, contact police.