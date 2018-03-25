FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PLUM (KDKA) — Police say a 16-year-old boy who is prone to seizures went missing in Plum on Sunday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, a 16-year-old boy named Taimir was last seen around 1 p.m. He has not returned to a Plum Borough group home.

taimir Police Searching For Missing Teen Prone To Seizures

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police Department)

Police say he is prone to seizures and missed taking his medication at 8 p.m.

Taimir is described as a black male, about 5-feet-6-inches tall and about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police could not provide a clothing description.

Anyone who has seen Taimir or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

