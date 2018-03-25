Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump says many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is leaving Trump’s legal team. He has been key to molding Trump’s legal defense in the special counsel’s Russia’s investigation.

Trump says on Twitter on Sunday that he’s “happy with my existing team.” He notes that “many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case.”

Trump’s attorneys, including Dowd, have been negotiating with special counsel Robert Mueller over the scope and terms of an interview with Trump.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether there was any collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump once again on Sunday insisted there was “NO COLLUSION.”

