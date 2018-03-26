FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Carnegie Hero Award, Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Louisiana school cafeteria worker who saw a police officer struggling with a suspect and helped the officer subdue him is one of 18 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism. The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced the award winners on Monday.

Vickie Tillman stopped her car last year when she saw the officer struggling. The 5-foot-2-inch woman rushed to the men, removed the suspect’s hand from the officer’s holstered gun and held it behind his back. As the man continued to punch the officer, 56-year-old Tillman, of Baton Rouge, impeded his attack until other police officers arrived.

The Hero Fund commission was founded and endowed by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded nearly $40 million to 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch