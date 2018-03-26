Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — A credit card skimmer at a North Hills gas station may have been collecting customer information for months.

The skimmer was found on one single fuel pump at the GetGo on McKnight Road. According to a release, it’s possible the skimmer has been collecting customer payment card data since Oct. 1, 2017.

After the skimmer was discovered, every GetGo fuel pump in Pennsylvania was thoroughly inspected and no other skimmers were found.

The skimmer may have collected the cardholder’s name, payment card number and expiration date, but it did not collect CVV security codes or debit pin numbers. Additionally, customer Giant Eagle Advantage Card data was not compromised.

All affected bank and credit card providers have been notified. Any customer who thinks they may have been impacted in this incident should closely monitor account statements for signs of fraudulent activity.

Customers can contact GetGo Customer Care on the phone at 1-800-553-2324 between 7 a.m. and midnight or online at GetGoCafe.com/contact.

