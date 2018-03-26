Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — No answers and lots of heartbreak 11 years after Samantha Lang was brutally murdered in her Derry Township home. Now, her mother is speaking publicly about it for the first time, hoping for some kind of justice.

At 22 years old, Samantha Lang‘s future was bright.

“She was smart, beautiful and the smile she had would light up a room,” said Carol Polo, Lang’s mother. The paralegal student’s life was cut tragically short.

On March 27, 2007, Lang was found dead in her home on Route 982.

“Some days it feels longer and some days, you know, it feels like yesterday,” said Polo.

Lang was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed from ear to ear. It’s still so upsetting for Polo to talk about. She agreed to do an interview on the condition that KDKA would not show her face on camera.

“There’s people out there that know what happened that night and I wish they would come forward,” said Polo.

Polo stays in regular contact with the Pennsylvania State Police. According to her, two new detectives have been assigned to take a fresh look at the case.

“He told me they work on it every day. It’s not considered a cold case. They’re going to resubmit evidence. With the new technologies now, you just never know,” said Polo.

She wishes her daughter’s killer would realize the pain they have caused and turn themselves in.

“Give her the justice that she deserves. It’s only right. It’s the right thing to do,” said Polo.

In the meantime, she will keep doing everything she can to keep the memory of her beloved “Sam” alive.

“She was unforgettable. She still is,” said Polo.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information lead to arrest and prosecution.