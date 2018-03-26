FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to host a traveling exhibition of “Star Wars” costumes that explores the artistry behind their creation.

The exhibit, “Star Wars and the Power of Costume,” features more than 60 costumes including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, droids and others. It’s scheduled to run May 20 through Sept. 30.

More than 150 pieces and sketches documenting the creative process also are part of the display. The museum’s director, Salvador-Salort-Pons, says the exhibition “allows visitors to explore the creative processes behind the art of costume design.”

The costumes are from the first seven “Star Wars” movies. Videos showing designers and actors also are part of the display.

The exhibit was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in partnership with the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

