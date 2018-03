Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to the scene of a crash Monday evening in Downtown Pittsburgh after a vehicle slammed into the front doors of a building.

It happened after 9 p.m. at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Stanwix Street.

An SUV crashed into the glass doors of a convenience store.

It’s not clear yet if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

