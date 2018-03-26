FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested earlier this month after multiple people, including juveniles, saw him masturbating in a Pittsburgh hospital parking lot.

According to police, two juveniles said they saw 27-year-old Frederick Jackmeyer masturbating in his vehicle with the door open in the parking lot of Allegheny General Hospital’s suburban campus location on March 10.

frederick jackmeyer mug Police: Man Arrested After Juveniles Saw Him Masturbating In Hospital Parking Lot

(Photo Credit: Bellevue Borough Police Department)

Two adult witnesses confirmed the juveniles’ reports.

Jackmeyer was taken into custody, but he denied the allegations when questioned.

He was sent to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

