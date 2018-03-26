Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested earlier this month after multiple people, including juveniles, saw him masturbating in a Pittsburgh hospital parking lot.

According to police, two juveniles said they saw 27-year-old Frederick Jackmeyer masturbating in his vehicle with the door open in the parking lot of Allegheny General Hospital’s suburban campus location on March 10.

Two adult witnesses confirmed the juveniles’ reports.

Jackmeyer was taken into custody, but he denied the allegations when questioned.

He was sent to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.