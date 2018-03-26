Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – A young woman is facing charges for allegedly making multiple violent and false threats against Hempfield Area High School.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Daniela Kendra faces multiple felony counts.

Kendra allegedly called Hempfield High School’s safe school hotline and said, “I will bring a gun into the school on Monday, March 26, 2018.”

The young woman also claimed she would, “shoot up all the kids and teachers, except [two girls] because they are hot.”

Kendra also claimed to have sent photographs of a threat on a high school bathroom wall, but police determined the photos were taken from the internet and were not legitimate.

Authorities say there have been 46 threats against teachers, students or schools in western Pennsylvania since the massacre at Parkland High School on Feb. 14.

Kendra is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 straight cash bond charged

She is facing multiple charges, including making terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of other people.