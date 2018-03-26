FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities took several people into custody after a car chase through Washington and Allegheny counties Sunday night.

It started just after 8:30 p.m. in Cecil Township on South Pointe Boulevard.

An officer noticed the vehicle’s passenger-side door was open and tried to pull the car over, but it took off.

The chase eventually ended near the Bridgeville exit on I-79 North.

Police say some occupants of the vehicle were detained and some are in custody.

