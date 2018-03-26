FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Florida, Mikaela Barboza, Road Rage

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman says she suffered a broken nose when she was attacked by two sisters with a baseball bat during a road rage incident.

Mikaela Barboza tells the Miami Herald she cut off another driver on Thursday near Fort Lauderdale. The other driver and her sister, who was in another car, began yelling at her. Barboza says she pulled into a nearby parking lot because she was worried for her safety. She called 911 when the women followed her and blocked in her car.

She says she started recording on her cellphone as the women approached. They got into a tussle and one of the women hit Barboza with a metal bat.

The women left before deputies arrived.

In hindsight, Barboza says she should have stayed in the car.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch