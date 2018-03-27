FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital after firefighters rescued him from a hillside Tuesday night in Bridgeville.

Fire crews were first called out around 9:30 p.m. to Chartiers Street, Dewey Avenue and Werner Street.

“He was in a location that was tough to get out of. He fell and got injured,” said Bridgeville Fire Chief Bill Chilleo.

The victim suffered some cuts and bruises, but was conscious at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but there’s no word on his condition.

Chief Chilleo said three fire departments responded to the scene to help with the rescue.

“Great job by all people who came to get him out,” he said.

