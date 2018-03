Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Armstrong County and the Gas Technology Institute are offering free training for gas pipeline jobs.

A four-week course begins April 16.

It’ll be held at IUP’s Northpointe Technology Center in South Buffalo.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday.

Local people, including those from other counties, are eligible to enroll in the course.

For more information on the classes, visit the Gas Technology Institute’s website here.