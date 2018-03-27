Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is back in jail after state police say he choked his mother, threatened his stepfather and took their car.

Jason Holmes, 36, has a rap sheet that dates back to 2001, and his neighbors say he has a bit of a reputation around his Hempfield Township neighborhood.

“Every time we look around, the cops are looking for him,” said neighbor Monte Elliott.

In this latest incident, state police say he was wanted for an alleged violent attack on his 71-year-old mother, inside a Keystone Avenue home.

“He was strangling his mother, he had his hand around her throat and was strangling her, telling her he was going to kill her, kill her boyfriend and their pet dog,” said Trooper Stephen Limani, of Pennsylvania State Police.

State police were called, but by the time they arrived, Holmes was gone. When troopers cleared the scene, however, Holmes returned. This time, police say his rage was focused on his 86-year-old stepfather.

“He told his stepfather he was going to physically assault him, punch him in the face if he did not give him the car keys,” said Trooper Limani.

Fearing he would be beaten, police say the man surrendered the keys, and Holmes drove off.

“I don’t talk to him that much, but I know he aunt no good,” Elliott said.

On the run for a few days, state police arrested Holmes after he decided to come back to the scene of the original crime. Holmes faces robbery, strangulation and a number of other charges.

In the past, Holmes has been charged with simple assault, aggravated assault and trying to stab and run over an ex-girlfriend. He is also on the Megan’s Law registry after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Holmes is in the Westmoreland County Jail where he is being held on $10,000 bond.