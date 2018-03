Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Two types of dog treats are being recalled.

Both are sold under the Milo’s Kitchen brand.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Grilled Burger Bites With Sweet Potato And Bacon and Steak Grillers Recipe With Angus Steak treats may contain too much beef thyroid hormone.

At least three dogs have become sick after eating the treats.

For more information on the recall, click this link.