Filed Under:Animal Lifeline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shelters can’t house every animal that’s waiting to be adopted, but a non-profit organization called Animal Lifeline is working to bridge the gap.

Its “Ride To Rescue” program recently brought a number of dogs to the Pittsburgh area who were set to be euthanized in rural Tennessee.

Animal Lifeline also recently opened a thrift store in Homestead that sells donated items for people. Proceeds go toward animal welfare programs.

For more information on Animal Lifeline, click this link.

