(Photo credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea and Chinese media have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China.

It was Kim’s first known visit to a foreign country since he took power after his father’s death in late 2011.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that Kim made an unofficial visit to China and met with President Xi Jinping at the Chinese leader’s request.

The short trip saw a North Korean train enter China on Monday but was otherwise cloaked in secrecy.

The train looked like one used by Kim’s father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

