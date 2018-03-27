FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four years ago, the City of Pittsburgh took a new approach to a policing and it appears to be working.

Starting in 2014, Mayor Bill Peduto said officers got more involved in community relations, they identified people who were at risk and intervened in their lives.

The mayor says that approach has worked and violent crime is down in the city.

“The number of shootings are down, the number of homicides are down, the number of violent crime acts in the city are down and to understand that it is a partnership that is being worked through with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and our communities, especially those most at risk and understanding that instead of having patrols that saturate a neighborhood where the neighborhood already feels victimized and then feels victimized twice, we look for the individual person and we reach out and give them an opportunity to change their lives,” Peduto said.

Officials say officers use of tourniquets have helped cut the homicide rate.

In the future, the Shot Spotter program will be expanded to 450 cameras and 18 square miles throughout the City of Pittsburgh.

