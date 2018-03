Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh has reportedly found their new men’s basketball coach.

According to CBS’ Jon Rothstein, Jeff Capel will take over head coaching duties at Pitt.

Pitt will hire Jeff Capel as its next head basketball coach, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2018

Has served as an assistant coach at Duke since 2011.

