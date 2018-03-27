Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people have been arrested after a man was found dead in South Oakland Monday night.
According to police, officers were called to the 3200 block of Ward Street just before 5:45 p.m. after the man’s body was discovered.
Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Alicia George said the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He has since been identified as 24-year-old Hasan Ishmael Abdul-Rabb.
On Tuesday, police announced the arrests of 21- year-old Velmon Dowling and 22-year-old Shayne Andrew Craighead.
Both are being charged with criminal homicide and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.