PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people have been arrested after a man was found dead in South Oakland Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 3200 block of Ward Street just before 5:45 p.m. after the man’s body was discovered.

Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Alicia George said the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He has since been identified as 24-year-old Hasan Ishmael Abdul-Rabb.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrests of 21- year-old Velmon Dowling and 22-year-old Shayne Andrew Craighead.

Both are being charged with criminal homicide and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.