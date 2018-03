Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s rivers are going have a tropical feel this summer.

A company called Cruisin’ Tikis is bringing tiki bar boats to Pittsburgh.

They already operate in South Florida and starting in May, Pittsburghers will be able to charter the boats.

The vessels fit up to six people and you can bring your own drinks and music.

A two-hour cruise will cost about $400.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details