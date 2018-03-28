Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — A little dog in Kansas has set a big record after giving birth to 11 healthy puppies.

The chihuahua in Olathe was living with a foster family after being rescued from an animal hoarding situation. At just 1½-years-old, this was already the tiny dog’s second litter of puppies.

“One came out, one more came out – two, three and four more came out,” foster owner Josie Brown told KCTV. “She was still round and obviously there were more puppies in there.”

The chihuahua spent over 12 hours in labor before successfully delivering all 11 pups and reportedly setting a world record for a single birth.

World record! Olathe chihuahua gives birth to 11 puppies >> https://t.co/ViJ1aMYJQg pic.twitter.com/2e59E1tLwk — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) March 27, 2018

“When we had about eight, we were like, ‘Whoa, she’s not done,” Danielle Reno, of Unleashed Pet Rescue, said. “And then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack.”

Luckily, all of the puppies are doing well and will be ready for adoption in about 10 weeks. Workers at Unleashed Pet Rescue added that the record-setting mother will also be looking for a forever home around the same time.

Coincidentally, the chihuahua’s record delivery came on March 23, which was also recognized this year as National Puppy Day.