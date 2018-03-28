Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after three women allegedly robbed a Good Samaritan in Fayette County.

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 5, in Menallen Township.

The victim, 76-year-old James Teslovich of Smock, told police 32-year-old Saundra Kushak called him because she had a flat tire and needed help fixing it. He picked her up and brought her back to his house.

About 30 minutes after arriving at the home, two other women showed up. Teslovich told police that’s when he started to suspect that he was being robbed.

Police say he went for his gun in his jacket pocket, but one of the Kushak’s friends, 29-year-old Richelle Marilungo, grabbed it first, pointed it at him and threatened him.

“She threatened to kill him, and they ransacked his residence,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspects stole approximately $1,250 in cash during the incident.

“They took him for approximately $1,200 in cash, his credit cards, a few cell phones, they also ripped his phone out of the wall,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Police say the suspects also sprayed mace or pepper spray in the victim’s face and slashed the tires on his three vehicles.

Marilungo has a prior felony conviction for burglary. As a result, she is not allowed to possess a firearm.

She and Kushak have both been arrested on robbery, assault and gun charges. They are in the Fayette County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The third, unidentified woman is still on the run.