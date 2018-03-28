WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Fayette County, Local TV, Menallen Township, Richelle Marilungo, Ross Guidotti, Saundra Kushak

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after three women allegedly robbed a Good Samaritan in Fayette County.

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 5, in Menallen Township.

The victim, 76-year-old James Teslovich of Smock, told police 32-year-old Saundra Kushak called him because she had a flat tire and needed help fixing it. He picked her up and brought her back to his house.

saundra kushak Police: Good Samaritan Robbed At Gunpoint By 3 Women

(Source: Mugshots.com)

About 30 minutes after arriving at the home, two other women showed up. Teslovich told police that’s when he started to suspect that he was being robbed.

Police say he went for his gun in his jacket pocket, but one of the Kushak’s friends, 29-year-old Richelle Marilungo, grabbed it first, pointed it at him and threatened him.

“She threatened to kill him, and they ransacked his residence,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, of Pennsylvania State Police.

The suspects stole approximately $1,250 in cash during the incident.

“They took him for approximately $1,200 in cash, his credit cards, a few cell phones, they also ripped his phone out of the wall,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Police say the suspects also sprayed mace or pepper spray in the victim’s face and slashed the tires on his three vehicles.

Marilungo has a prior felony conviction for burglary. As a result, she is not allowed to possess a firearm.

She and Kushak have both been arrested on robbery, assault and gun charges. They are in the Fayette County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The third, unidentified woman is still on the run.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch