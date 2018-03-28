Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Normally, parents tell their kids to quit playing video games and do their homework.

But for some North Allegheny High School seniors, their game playing paid off.

They just returned from China after winning money in a world championship mobile game tournament.

Shane Cenk, 18, of Franklin Park, spends a few hours each day playing an eSports mobile game called “Rules of Survival.” It’s a combat game where you’re on an island playing against other teams. Shane’s team consists of fellow N.A. students Alex Eggert, Peter Zaccardi and Ratu Ravi.

Shane says the stadium-style event in Shanghai was impressive.

“It was a very heart-pounding moment as you walk into a couple thousand people watching from the audience, flashing lights everywhere,” said Shane. “You walk on the stage, and you’re like alright, I can’t mess up.”

Their team is sponsored by an eSports organization called Team Secret. All their expenses were paid, and they were treated like rock stars.

They came in second at the North American finals.

And then in China, they came in eighth.

So they’ve won $33,000 and plan to compete again.