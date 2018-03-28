Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a Pennsylvania high school rifle team has received thousands of dollars in donations since the school board voted down a grant from the National Rifle Association.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that businesses unhappy with the decision by the Stroudsburg Area School Board said $6,750 raised before donations were cut off was being turned over to the district Wednesday for the Stroudsburg High School rifle team.

Meanwhile, a Gofundme campaign started Monday night by State Rep. Maureen Madden, a Monroe County Democrat, had reached $5,190 Wednesday, more than the $4,730 goal, the amount of the NRA grant.

The board voted 6-2 against accepting the NRA grant, which was intended to replace outdated equipment, with members saying they objected to the idea of taking money from the organization.

