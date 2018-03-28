WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Disney, Planned Parenthood

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who’s had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a “critical role” in educating the public and sparking “meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.”

Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

The since-removed tweet read: “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s tran.”

  1. Robert Denis says:
    March 28, 2018 at 9:19 AM

    We need a Disney Princess carrying an AR-15. We need a Disney Princess living in a castle surrounded by a big, beautiful wall. We need a Disney Princess homeschooling her children so they can pray in class. We need a Disney Princess pulling the lever to jolt the electric chair that kills convicted murderers.

