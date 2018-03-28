WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Nittany Lion Statue, Penn State

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Police have charged two people with breaking the ear off a statue of the Pennsylvania State University mascot.

Authorities say a 19-year-old from Connecticut and an 18-year-old from North Carolina are facing charges of criminal mischief and tampering with evidence in connection with the damage caused to the Nittany Lion Shrine.

The ear on the right side of the statue was broken off and found nearby Feb. 24. The incident happened during the weekend’s State Patty’s Day celebrations, an unofficial campus holiday that has lead to several alcohol-related arrests in the past.

The university’s Office of Physical Plant has since fixed the ear.

Both suspects are facing up to $500 in fines and are scheduled to appear in court April 17.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch