Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some fun ways to dye your Easter eggs and of course, an egg-inspired recipe!

Marbled Easter Eggs

1 large tub of extra-creamy Cool Whip

Gel food coloring (or liquid) ~ Gel works better and makes a brighter egg

Desired amount of hard boiled eggs to dye

Vinegar

Directions:

Spread the Cool Whip in a large baking dish or baking pan with sides.

If using liquid food coloring, add food coloring mixed with a couple of drops of vinegar. Drip food coloring liberally over the Cool Whip, keeping a space of about 1 inch between drops.

If using gel coloring, mix a little bit of gel coloring with a few drops of vinegar. Drip food coloring liberally over Cool Whip, keeping space between drops. Swirl slightly with a toothpick swirl bits of gel throughout the whipped cream.

Use a wooden thin skewer to swirl the colors around the Cool Whip. Don’t mix it up too much, you want dramatic swirls of color!

Pour vinegar into a bowl. Submerge eggs in vinegar for about 2 minutes. Remove from vinegar and dry with a paper towel.

Roll your eggs in the colored cream, using the end of the spoon to nudge them. One complete roll is best, that way the colors don’t get muddy.

Let your eggs sit for 10 – 30 minutes, letting the food coloring do its magic. The longer you let them sit, the brighter your dyed eggs will be.

Gently wipe your eggs clean with a paper towel.

Paper towel or toilet paper rolls cut into 1 inch rounds work perfectly as holders for your beautiful eggs after they’ve been dyed, to allow them to set up completely.

Rice Dyed Easter Eggs

Plastic cups

Long Grain Rice

Food Coloring

Hard Boiled Eggs

Directions:

Measure 1/4 cup of rice and pour into a plastic cup – using separate cups for each color

Add 5-6 generous drops of food coloring to rice in – using only one color per cup

Put lid on and shake to mix thoroughly

Add egg to the cup and put a lid on the cup

Cover and shake

Remove egg and let dry for a marbled Easter egg

Bacon and Chive Deviled Easter Eggs

12 large hard boiled eggs

½ cup sour cream

2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 tablespoons minced fresh chives, plus extra for garnish

6 strips of bacon cooked crisp and crumbled (reserve some for garnish)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel the eggs and then slice them in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks carefully. Place the yolks in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and arrange the whites on a platter in a single layer with the cut sides up.

To the egg yolks, add the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, chives, bacon, salt, and pepper. Beat on medium speed until fluffy.

Fill a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip with the filling. Pipe the mixture into the egg whites. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

When ready to serve, garnish with the extra bacon and the extra chopped chives.

Yield: 24 deviled eggs